Westmoreland

ELECTION 2017: Five Murrysville residents contend for four open seats on council

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
Ravi Balasubramaniam
Submitted photo
Ravi Balasubramaniam
Toni Brockway
Submitted photo
Toni Brockway
Dayne Dice
Submitted photo
Dayne Dice
Loren Kase
Loren Kase
Carl Stepanovich
Submitted photo
Carl Stepanovich

Updated 2 hours ago

Candidates for Murrysville council are proud of their community and want to do their part to make it better.

Five candidates will vie for four-year terms on four open seats in the Nov. 7 election. Incumbent Council Members Jeff Kepler, David Perry and Joan Kearns are unable to run for re-election because of municipal term limits. Incumbent Loren Kase will be joined on the ballot by Toni Brockway, Ravi Balasubramaniam, Dayne Dice and Carl Stepanovich.

“I've always been interested in politics,” said Balasubramaniam, the sole Democrat in the race. “The way it was going in Murrysville is all one-sided, so I'd like to have more of a balance and some different opinions.”

Republican Brockway recently retired from a career in medical sales, marketing and management, and felt her experience could benefit Murrysville.

“We have an aging community, and we need to have opportunities for them,” Brockway said. “Budgetary and tax issues will be of the utmost importance: how do we keep Murrysville the community we're used to, but also grow things like local businesses and opportunities for our tax base?”

Dice, a Republican, is hoping to continue his family's legacy of political service.

“I think we really need to continue being wary about capital expenditures,” said Dice, whose father, Bruce, is a longtime attorney and municipal solicitor, and whose grandfather, Al Franci, is a former Plum mayor. “We need to be aware that if you build too much, things start to break down and you see towns with skyrocketing budgets and fees. I don't want to see that happen in Murrysville.”

Republican Stepanovich said his biggest concern is not really the province of Murrysville council: the $54 million elementary campus project that Franklin Regional school officials have started.

“I do think that for both the school board and council, it would be better to have a monetary amount over which there has to be a referendum,” he said. “I'd solicit input and consider setting that number so a decision involving that kind of money is decided by the populace.”

Kase, a Republican, said he is ready to continue his work on council, now that he has a few years of experience under his belt.

“With council, it takes more time than anyone initially expects to understand and get comfortable with how everything works,” he said. “I like the way things are headed with council, and now that I'm four years in and have a firm understanding of what's happening, I want to see that continue.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

