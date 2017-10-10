Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Latrobe-area airport gets new terminal exit, plans work on new access road

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 3:06 p.m.
Doors are to be installed in the background area covered by boards, to create a new exit vestibule in the baggage claim section of the terminal at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity.

Work to add a new terminal exit at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport is wrapping up, and officials expect to soon begin construction of a new access road off Route 981.

Engineer Scott Kunselman, of GAI Consultants, told the Westmoreland County Airport Authority on Tuesday that glass doors for the new exit vestibule at the Unity facility are to be installed this week and the project should be finished by the end of the month.

According to authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo, the new exit will allow passengers on arriving flights to walk from the terminal's baggage claim area directly to the parking lot without encountering people entering the building to board flights, rent cars or patronize DeNunzio's restaurant.

The doors and vestibule are replacing a large window.

Airport staff completed related improvements in the terminal.

“Our guys did all the remodeling you see in the terminal, new lighting and new carpeting,” board member Don Rossi said.

The authority approved a subcontractor for the vestibule, Glass Erectors. Kunselman explained its fee of $18,895 is included in a $35,400 general construction contract already awarded to Swede Construction. Swede also will be paid $12,445 for electrical work associated with the project. Whitby Inc. is handling heating, ventilation and air conditioning at a cost of $15,600.

Subcontractor Parking Lot Paving Company, with a fee of $11,961.22, was approved to assist general contractor A. Liberoni Inc. with the new airport access road. The road will be located northeast of the existing main entrance and will connect to a recently completed roundabout on Route 981 that also provides access to Charles Houck and Gravel Hill roads.

Kunselman said grooving of pavement and placement of permanent markings are to be completed in October to close out Derry Construction's resurfacing of the Arnold Palmer runway. Axtell's Inc. was approved as a subcontractor, with its fee of $141,574 included in the $2.5 million project cost.

The runway was shut down Sept. 12-20 for the project.

“It looks really nice,” Monzo said of the new pavement. “This was a total effort of everybody at this airport, with the nine-day shutdown of the operation and the things they improved in the terminal.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

