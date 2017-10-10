Westmoreland Transit study will seek public input Oct. 18 and online
The public will have a chance to contribute to a study of Westmoreland County public transportation options next week.
Public input sessions for the Westmoreland County Transit Development Plan will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Westmoreland Transit Center, 41 Bell Way, Greensburg.
The Transit Development Plan, a project of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission and Westmoreland Transit, will look at ways to improve public transportation in Westmoreland County.
An online survey also is available and will be open through Nov. 3. The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is accessible both from desktop and mobile devices.
The Westmoreland Transit Center is accessible by routes 1F, 2F, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 12, 16, and Go Westmoreland.
