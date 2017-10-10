Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Latrobe hires consultant to study flooding at busy intersection

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 10:24 p.m.
A worker for RedZone Robotics of Pittsburgh pulls up a robot used to inspect the sanitary sewer lines at the corner of Avenue A and Laveen Street In Latrobe on Nov. 6, 2015.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
A worker for RedZone Robotics of Pittsburgh pulls up a robot used to inspect the sanitary sewer lines at the corner of Avenue A and Laveen Street In Latrobe on Nov. 6, 2015.
A worker for RedZone Robotics of Pittsburgh pulls up a robot used to inspect the sanitary sewer lines in Latrobe on Nov. 6, 2015.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
A worker for RedZone Robotics of Pittsburgh pulls up a robot used to inspect the sanitary sewer lines in Latrobe on Nov. 6, 2015.

Updated 3 hours ago

A Latrobe consultant will delve underground in an attempt to solve a habitual flooding problem at the intersection of Ligonier Street and Avenue A.

According to public works director Michael Gray, a crew from Redzone Robotics of Pittsburgh will bring a camera to town Wednesday to take images in a storm sewer that serves the problem area, in the hope of determining a cause.

Gray speculated that a collapsed pipe may be to blame in preventing water from properly draining into Sulphur Run, a tributary to Loyalhanna Creek.

“The water is trying to go in that way, but it can't for some reason,” he said. “It tends to pool and flood in that area.”

Gray said flooding has occurred in that area of Ligonier Street for decades. “It's progressively gotten worse with the change in the climate,” he said. “It seems like we're always getting heavy downpours.”

A major rain event about two months ago prompted the city to temporarily close the intersection as a potential traffic hazard. “If you approach that and you don't see it and you hit that, it could be a safety issue,” Gray said.

Issues with two traffic signals on Depot Street have been addressed, at least temporarily, Gray told city council.

A signal at Depot and Alexandria streets frequently malfunctioned, reverting to a default flashing mode. But that's been fixed by replacing a control box. “Everything's working fine,” Gray said.

A block away, large trucks turning from Depot onto Ligonier Street twice crashed into and bent a traffic signal pole in recent months.

Gray expects a repair, covered by insurance, to be completed within 12 weeks.

Meanwhile, he said, the pole's condition was determined “not to be a safety issue. As a precaution, to keep the pole from being hit again, we placed some concrete barriers around it.”

Council agreed to delay its monthly agenda preparation meeting by one day, to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, so city officials can attend the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce annual dinner at Saint Vincent College's Fred Rogers Center.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.