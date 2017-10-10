Smithton man sentenced to prison for killing girlfriend in drunken driving crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ryan Denitti turned around and softly uttered, “I'm sorry,” to the family of his dead girlfriend.

Wearing a blue prison jumpsuit, Denitti, 21, of Smithton had nothing else to say as he was sentenced Tuesday to serve up to five years in prison for causing a car crash that killed 18-year-old Mackenzie Marie Wyant on Oct. 26, 2014, on Turkeytown Road in South Huntingdon.

Denitti was convicted in July of homicide by vehicle and drunken driving.

Police said Denitti was drunk when he sped along a winding road shortly after 4 a.m., lost control of the car and careened into the woods. Wyant, a Yough High School graduate, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The prosecution said Denitti had a blood-alcohol level of 0.154 percent, which is nearly twice the limit at which an adult motorist in Pennsylvania is considered to be intoxicated.

Because Denitti was younger than 21 at the time, his legal limit for intoxication was 0.02 percent.

At trial, defense attorney Emily Smarto argued alcohol was not the cause of the fatal crash and that Denitti was distracted by another driver behind him, which forced him to lose control of his car.

Jurors acquitted Denitti of a more serious charge of vehicular homicide while driving drunk, a crime that carries a mandatory sentence of three to six years in prison.

In court Tuesday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani imposed a prison sentence of at least one year and up to five years.

“When you come out of prison, you will be a different person,” Feliciani said.

As part of the sentence, for which he will receive credit for the three months he has served since his conviction, Denitti will have his driver's license suspended for four years.

Feliciani said Denitti, if approved by the state Department of Corrections, can serve his sentence in a six-month, military-style boot camp program. Successful completion of that program would allow him to be released early.

The prison sentence imposed by the judge came over objections from Heather Miller, Wyant's mother, who testified that her daughter would not have wanted Denitti to serve jail time.

“She would not have wanted him to suffer more than he already has,” Miller said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.