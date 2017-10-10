Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Latrobe prayer gatherings to focus on opioid addiction

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 3:54 p.m.
Rev. Clark R. Kerr, pastor of Latrobe Presbyterian Church, addresses a large crowd attending an opioid awareness vigil and prayer service June 9, 2017 at the B&D Creekside Activity Center in Latrobe.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Updated 9 hours ago

The Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association is encouraging citizens to attend a series of prayer gatherings meant to shine a light on the problem of opioid abuse.

An initial gathering, coordinated by pastor Sarah Rossing of St. James Lutheran Church in Youngstown, is planned for 5 p.m. Oct. 19 in Rogers Park, at Main and Jefferson streets in Latrobe. Another is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Prayer Garden of Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St., Latrobe.

Additional events are planned for 2018.

According to Rev. Clark R. Kerr, Latrobe Presbyterian pastor, the gatherings are a continuation of a June 9 interfaith service and vigil, coordinated with Latrobe police Chief James Bumar, that attracted close to 200 people to the city's B&D Creekside Activity Center.

The events are meant to recognize the impact of opioid addiction and “give hope to individuals and families struggling with addiction issues and show that there is another way to live,” Kerr said.

The gatherings will begin with a 15-minute program including relevant scripture readings and prayer led by local ministers. Then, Kerr said, those attending will be encouraged to engage in small group discussions among themselves or with clergy.

“We want to continue to witness to the (opioid) issue and the impact it's having in our community, and to provide a word of encouragement and hope to people and families that are affected by this epidemic, to let people know we care,” he said.

