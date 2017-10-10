Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Seton Hill offers training to second-stage entrepreneurs

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 6:00 p.m.

Seton Hill University in Greensburg will host four workshops in Fayette County before the end of the year for those second-stage business owners interested in growing their business.

The university's Wukich Center for Entrepreneurial Opportunities, in partnership with Downtown Connellsville and the Fayette County Cultural Trust, is launching an interactive training curriculum to support second-stage business owners interested in strategic planning and business growth insights. The training sessions will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, Nov. 11 and Dec. 2, at 1040 Eberly Way, Lemont Furnace.

The training workshops are geared to those who have owned a business for at least two years with annual gross revenue of $60,000 or more who are interested in growing their business, increasing profitability and creating jobs. The participants must be able to attend bi-weekly, three-hour training sessions over four class sessions. The workshops will focus on four key business areas: business concept, organization, customer relations and operations.

The Wukich CEO Entrepreneurial Training Workshops are facilitated by experienced academics, business experts and certified business trainers and coaches and will challenge business owners through weekly, ready-to-use strategies that gradually build into an individualized, actionable strategic grown plan.

To learn the times for the workshops and to register, contact Michael Edwards at the Fayette County Cultural Trust at fcctrust@zoominternet.net or 724-626-1645.

Seton Hill University created The Wukich Center for Entrepreneurial Opportunities in 2009 as a result of a leadership commitment by Daniel J. Wukich, the founder of Quest Healthcare Development, Inc.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

