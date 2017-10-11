Hempfield florist hands out free bouquets to strangers - one to keep, one to give

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just as Carrie South began giving away bouquets of sunflowers and stargazer lilies on a rainy Wednesday, the sun peaked through the clouds.

The proprietor of Bloomin' Genius Exotic Flowers and Gifts in Hempfield saw it as a sign.

“We're blessing people with flowers and trying to brighten their day,” she said as she planted herself outside the Greensburg VA Primary Care Center behind Westmoreland Mall.

South said she chose the VA clinic for the added benefit of thanking military veterans for their service. Her random act of kindness was part of a national campaign called Petal It Forward.

“I really wanted to do something in light of all that's going on in the world. The grower I buy from suggested it,” she said.

South's was one of four Western Pennsylvania shops to participate in the program sponsored by the Society of American Florists. The others were Flowerama of Pittsburgh, McCandless Floral of North Hills and Neubauer's Flowers in Uniontown.

As veterans entered or left the clinic, South handed them two bouquets — one to keep and one to give away. Within about 90 minutes, she distributed 100 bouquets.

South said she was so inspired by people's response to the Las Vegas shootings last week that she decided to do something as a gesture of kindness. She purchased the bouquets from her wholesaler, New Jersey-based DVFlora, at a discount.

DVFlora sales rep Rick Lowe, who works out of Cranberry, assisted South with the distribution Wednesday. Some veterans looked bewildered at the prospect of free flowers.

“You're going to make me cry,” said Lori Keenan of Salem, who brought her 88-year-old father, Lloyd Miller, an Army veteran, for a doctor's appointment.

Elmer Smith and Megan Coppetti of Perryopolis were just walking by when South approached them. Coppetti said she plans to give one bouquet to her friend Darlene, who helped her out in a rough patch last year.

“She took me in when nobody else would, when I was homeless,” she said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.