Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield florist hands out free bouquets to strangers - one to keep, one to give

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
Florist Carrie South, right, distributes free bouquets to couple Megan Coppetti and Elmer Smith on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 outside the VA primary care offices near the Westmoreland Mall. South was participating in a nation-wide event called Petal It Forward and is hosted by the Society of American Florists. The objective is to hand out a pair of flower bouquets to random strangers on the street, one for them to keep and another for them to give to someone else for free.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Florist Carrie South, right, distributes free bouquets to couple Megan Coppetti and Elmer Smith on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 outside the VA primary care offices near the Westmoreland Mall. South was participating in a nation-wide event called Petal It Forward and is hosted by the Society of American Florists. The objective is to hand out a pair of flower bouquets to random strangers on the street, one for them to keep and another for them to give to someone else for free.

Updated 4 hours ago

Just as Carrie South began giving away bouquets of sunflowers and stargazer lilies on a rainy Wednesday, the sun peaked through the clouds.

The proprietor of Bloomin' Genius Exotic Flowers and Gifts in Hempfield saw it as a sign.

“We're blessing people with flowers and trying to brighten their day,” she said as she planted herself outside the Greensburg VA Primary Care Center behind Westmoreland Mall.

South said she chose the VA clinic for the added benefit of thanking military veterans for their service. Her random act of kindness was part of a national campaign called Petal It Forward.

“I really wanted to do something in light of all that's going on in the world. The grower I buy from suggested it,” she said.

South's was one of four Western Pennsylvania shops to participate in the program sponsored by the Society of American Florists. The others were Flowerama of Pittsburgh, McCandless Floral of North Hills and Neubauer's Flowers in Uniontown.

As veterans entered or left the clinic, South handed them two bouquets — one to keep and one to give away. Within about 90 minutes, she distributed 100 bouquets.

South said she was so inspired by people's response to the Las Vegas shootings last week that she decided to do something as a gesture of kindness. She purchased the bouquets from her wholesaler, New Jersey-based DVFlora, at a discount.

DVFlora sales rep Rick Lowe, who works out of Cranberry, assisted South with the distribution Wednesday. Some veterans looked bewildered at the prospect of free flowers.

“You're going to make me cry,” said Lori Keenan of Salem, who brought her 88-year-old father, Lloyd Miller, an Army veteran, for a doctor's appointment.

Elmer Smith and Megan Coppetti of Perryopolis were just walking by when South approached them. Coppetti said she plans to give one bouquet to her friend Darlene, who helped her out in a rough patch last year.

“She took me in when nobody else would, when I was homeless,” she said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

Related Content
Video: Hempfield flower shop owner 'petals' it forward 
Carrie South, owner of Bloomin' Genius in Hempfield, spent Wednesday afternoon outside the Veterans Affairs primary care clinic behind Westmoreland Mall, spreading kindness by handing ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.