Derry Township man charged with harassing District Judge Bilik
Updated 3 hours ago
A Derry Township man was charged Tuesday after allegedly making harassing phone calls to Derry District Judge Mark Bilik.
Paul Barsoum, 53, was in Bilik's office last week for a civil hearing that did not start on time, according to a criminal complaint.
The civil judgment went against Barsoum, and he returned to Bilik's office on Oct. 4, “giving the clerical staff issues over his hearing,” according to Trooper David Shero, who filed the charges.
“Barsoum also related to the staff that, ‘I know the judge's (expletive) wife also works here,'” Shero wrote.
Bilik also played two voicemails left on his cell phone, allegedly from Barsoum, which Shero characterized as “belligerent.”
Barsoum is charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. He was taken to Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $5,000 bail, according to court records.
