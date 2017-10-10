Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Derry Township man charged with harassing District Judge Bilik

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 9:51 p.m.
Derry District Judge Mark Bilik
Derry District Judge Mark Bilik

Updated 3 hours ago

A Derry Township man was charged Tuesday after allegedly making harassing phone calls to Derry District Judge Mark Bilik.

Paul Barsoum, 53, was in Bilik's office last week for a civil hearing that did not start on time, according to a criminal complaint.

The civil judgment went against Barsoum, and he returned to Bilik's office on Oct. 4, “giving the clerical staff issues over his hearing,” according to Trooper David Shero, who filed the charges.

“Barsoum also related to the staff that, ‘I know the judge's (expletive) wife also works here,'” Shero wrote.

Bilik also played two voicemails left on his cell phone, allegedly from Barsoum, which Shero characterized as “belligerent.”

Barsoum is charged with harassment and disorderly conduct. He was taken to Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $5,000 bail, according to court records.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.