Westmoreland

Latrobe fire prevention event to feature mock rescue

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
The Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will display firefighting equipment and demonstrate a simulated rescue as part of Fire Prevention Night activities 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 11. Fire Chief John Brasile is pictured with one of the department's trucks.
Joe Napsha | Tribune-Review
The Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will display firefighting equipment and demonstrate a simulated rescue as part of Fire Prevention Night activities 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Depot Street parking lot between the Family Video and Rite Aid stores.

Fire Chief John Brasile said items such as water bottles and coloring books will be distributed to children. Those attending may sign up to receive a smoke detector.

