Westmoreland

Latrobe's longtime secretary to retire

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 1:39 p.m.

Friday will be Barbara Buck's final day serving as Latrobe's secretary and director of administration and finance.

Buck, who has worked for the city for 20 years, announced her retirement this week.

During her years in the Latrobe administration office, she's worked with five mayors, two solicitors and numerous council members.

“I've had the pleasure of meeting so many kind and caring people while working for the city, including members of boards and authorities and residents of Latrobe,” Buck said at Tuesday's council meeting. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve.”

Mayor Rosemarie Wolford wished Buck well and said she'll be missed as a “true part of this community. The knowledge and the experience that go out the door with her are going to be really impossible to replace.”

City Manager Wayne Jones agreed, noting, “If I need something, she knows where it is and she knows the history behind it. I definitely will miss working with her.”

Resumes will be accepted through the end of the month from those interested in taking on Buck's role.

“Hopefully, we'll have a good pool of candidates to interview,” Jones said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

