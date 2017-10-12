Irwin officials concerned about PennDOT's Route 30 plans

Irwin officials are concerned about how a proposed new road connecting Route 30 with downtown Irwin might affect Irwin Park as it slices through a section of the town's main park.

Councilwoman Debbie Kelly said Wednesday at the borough council meeting she was concerned for the safety of youngsters in the park who would be playing at a playground not far from the road that PennDOT is considering building to give a direction connection between Route 30 and downtown Irwin.

“I don't want to spend $125,000 on a new playground no one wants to be near,” Kelly said, referring plans to build two playgrounds next spring near the amphitheater at the park.

“It's (playgrounds) nowhere the near the road,” said Councilman Mike Yunn, who spearheaded efforts to land the grant.

The Route 30 connector to downtown Irwin is part of PennDOT's proposed $100 million improvements to Route 30 from Tenth Street in Irwin to Route 48 in North Versailles. The direct connector from the westbound lanes of Route 30, west of Tenth Street, would travel over an unnamed tributary of Brush Creek and along the edge of the park. It would cut through the parking lot at the park and connect with Pennsylvania Avenue at Oak Street, based on preliminary plans.

The road is proposed for a lightly-used section of the park, said Scott Thompson-Graves, project manager for Whitman, Requardt and Associates of Cranberry, the project's consulting engineer, said the road is proposed for a lightly-used section of the park. The suggestion for the direct connector came from a public input, Thompson-Graves said.

While some council members expressed concern about the impact of the connector, Council President John Cassandro said it was nice that PennDOT was giving the borough a “gateway” for traffic into town.

If built, the ramp off Route 30 would be about 1,000 feet in length and a bridge would have to be built over the creek at the park, said Lucien Bove, borough engineer. To create a buffer between the road and the park, Bove said the borough could consider planting trees along the connector. Irwin would be responsible for maintaining the road once it is built, Bove said.

The road is proposed to cut through the park's parking lot, which is where commuters leave their cars to take buses to Pittsburgh. The borough has considered charging commuters who park all day at Irwin Park.

The borough does need to consider the potential impact the connecting road would have on its one-way streets through downtown, Bove said. Traffic on Main Street travels southward toward Pennsylvania Avenue, and vehicles on Oak Street, which is parallel to Main Street, travel northward away from Pennsylvania Avenue.

PennDOT is doing the preliminary design work on the project and the timeline for construction is 2023 and 2024.

Irwin Park is in line to get two new playgrounds since council approved using $68,364 from the H. Allhouse Fund to help pay for the playgrounds – one for children ages 2-to-5 and the other for youngsters ages 5 to 12. The borough received a $61,000 grant from Game Smart, the firm providing the playground equipment, which includes swings and slides, tunnel climbs and rock climbing.

Yunn said he hopes to have the playgrounds built next spring. The money will be used to purchase the playground and not for covering the cost of construction, Yunn said. The playgrounds would be built by the borough's public works department.

Jim Halfhill, public works director, said the former Knights Kingdom playground at the park for youngsters would remain closed.

