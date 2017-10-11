Police seek 2 in burglary of elderly Derry woman's home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two people burglarized an elderly Derry Township woman's home under the ruse that they worked for the electric company, state police said.

The burglary happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 300 block of Highview Street.

According to state police, the two suspects came to the woman's home and claimed that they worked for the electric company. The woman allowed one of them into her home, and they went down to the basement.

While they were in the basement, the second person entered the home and stole money.

The first suspect who went to the basement with the woman is described as a white man in his 30s to 40s, with short brown hair and a long, brown beard. He had no top front teeth, stud earrings in both ears, and was wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

There was no description of the second suspect.

They were using a pickup described as a dark gray, newer Dodge Ram, with four doors and side window rain guards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.