Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Police seek 2 in burglary of elderly Derry woman's home

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 4:42 a.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

Two people burglarized an elderly Derry Township woman's home under the ruse that they worked for the electric company, state police said.

The burglary happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 300 block of Highview Street.

According to state police, the two suspects came to the woman's home and claimed that they worked for the electric company. The woman allowed one of them into her home, and they went down to the basement.

While they were in the basement, the second person entered the home and stole money.

The first suspect who went to the basement with the woman is described as a white man in his 30s to 40s, with short brown hair and a long, brown beard. He had no top front teeth, stud earrings in both ears, and was wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans.

There was no description of the second suspect.

They were using a pickup described as a dark gray, newer Dodge Ram, with four doors and side window rain guards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.