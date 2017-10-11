Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

S.A.F.E. anti-drug forum will highlight prevention programs

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 9:48 a.m.
An Oct. 17 program at WCCC in Youngwood will address drug prevention programs available to local residents.
AFP/Getty Images
An Oct. 17 program at WCCC in Youngwood will address drug prevention programs available to local residents.

Updated 1 hour ago

County juvenile probation officials hope an Oct. 17 forum will bring together residents, government and local business owners and organizations to learn about available drug prevention programs.

Substance Abuse Forum & Education, or S.A.F.E., will be held at 6 p.m. in the Science Hall Theatre at Westmoreland County Community College's main campus, 145 Pavilion Lane, Youngwood.

Speakers will include Common Pleas Court Judge Michele Bononi and officials from the county detective bureau, St. Vincent College Prevention Projects, Reality Tour and more.

The program is open to the public.

For more, call Adeline Beighley at 724-830-4204.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Related Content
Aspinwall to participate in Drug Take Back Day
Aspinwall residents can dispose of unused or expired medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Hosted by Neighborhood Watch and the borough's police department, the ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.