Homeland Security extends 'grace period' for Pennsylvanians without REAL ID

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 10:45 a.m.
FILE - In this April 6, 2016, file photo, a sign at the federal courthouse in Tacoma, Wash., is shown to inform visitors of the federal government's REAL ID act. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has once again extended the “grace period” for Pennsylvanians entering federal facilities without enhanced identification, which state transportation officials say will be available in March 2019.

Known as the REAL ID program, the 2005 federal law requires states to ensure people seeking a driver's license or state-issued identification card are who they say they are.

Pennsylvania's legislature initially banned the state government from complying with the law but rescinded that ban in May as the deadline for compliance approached. Homeland Security gave Pennsylvania and other scofflaw states an extension to get their programs in order.

That extension expired Tuesday. However, the new grace period will continue through Jan. 22, 2018.

The grace period only applies to entrance into federal facilities, according to a PennDOT release. There is no enforcement on commercial air travel until Jan. 22, 2018.

PennDOT officials estimate that REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and ID cards will be available by March 2019. State officials are seeking an additional extension from Homeland Security.

Pennsylvania is revamping its driver's licensing centers and setting up 13 new locations to handle REAL ID applications in May, PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards wrote in a letter to Homeland Security seeking an extension until Oct. 1, 2020, the final federal deadline for state compliance.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

