Annual faith-based program for people with disabilities set for Oct. 29

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 21st annual “Afternoon of Reflection: A Program for People with Disabilities and Life Challenging Illnesses” will be held from 1-6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Hempfield.

The event, sponsored by the Diocese of Greensburg's Office for Evangelization and Faith Formation, will feature a Mass, instruction, music, dinner and fellowship. This year's theme is “Shema — The Great Commandment.”

Msgr. Lawrence Kiniry will moderate the event. Students from Greensburg Central Catholic High School will assist participants throughout the day, and an interpreter will be present for the hearing impaired.

The Riverside Players, a Ligonier dulcimer group, and the choir and organist from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Irwin will perform.

Registration is $8 per person, and participants are encouraged to bring their friends, family and caregivers. One dollar from each participant will go toward the humanitarian livestock programs of Heifer International.

To register, call Rita Shapiola at 724-537-3851.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.