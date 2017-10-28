3 candidates seek 2 seats on Hempfield Board of Supervisors

Two Republicans and a Democrat are seeking two open seats on Hempfield's Board of Supervisors, and each has his own ideas over how to lead the growing suburb forward.

Democrat and Greensburg-based attorney David Colecchia faces Republicans George Reese, a volunteer fire chief and incumbent appointed to the seat in 2015, and Rob Ritson, chief of staff to state Sen. Kim Ward. The top two vote-getters will take the seats held by Reese and Jerry Fagert, who lost to Ritson in the Republican primary.

Reese said that as he campaigned, he'd heard residents concerned about blight creeping into the community in the form of abandoned or neglected properties. He vowed that if elected to a full six-year term, he'd work to clean them up.

“It'll be a priority of mine to take that on next year, to bring together code enforcement, the solicitor and the Board of Supervisors and see what we can do within the limits of the law to do something,” he said. “Whether it's deadbeat landlords or people who've walked away from their responsibilities ... it's starting to affect the quality of life for residents.”

The problem is spread throughout the township and is not limited to older homes, he said. It includes newer ones that are vacant or neglected.

Reese, owner of George Reese Construction and chief of the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department, said he hopes to keep holding the line on spending and the township's property taxes, which have stayed at 3 mills for 27 years. He has also campaigned on expanding recreational opportunities to other parts of the township.

Ritson, township manager from 2002 to 2008, followed then-Supervisor Ward to Harrisburg when she was elected to the legislature. If elected to the board, he said he'd work with the state on improving township infrastructure like sewers and roads to make areas more attractive for development, either residential or for new employers.

“I know how to work with these developers, and that's what I intend to do,” he said. “You need to be able to show them the utilities are accessible, and the roads can handle them.”

Ritson said the township could also benefit if the state passes another gambling expansion and Hempfield could land a smaller casino.

He also is campaigning on passing a 1-mill tax cut, to be funded from the $5 million payment Hempfield got for selling its sewer system to the Westmoreland County Municipal Authority. If each mill represents about $580,000 a year in revenue, the township could knock its rate down to 2 mills for nearly a decade, Ritson said.

“A piece of that needs to come back to the taxpayers,” he said.

Colecchia said he is campaigning on creating a regional police force encompassing many of the communities in central Westmoreland County, including some that have police departments, as an alternative to relying solely on state police.

“The biggest problem facing Hempfield is the opioid epidemic, and the best way to address it is to put more police on the streets,” he said.

If elected, Colecchia said he'd emphasize financially supporting the Greensburg-Hempfield Area Library, which is in the midst of a campaign for a dedicated library tax.

He also supported establishing property tax relief for residents who have been in Hempfield for 25 years or longer, similar to the homestead credits offered for a person's primary residence, though how much it would be and what form it would take would need to be studied.

Conflict allegations

Colecchia is campaigning without the support of the Westmoreland County Democratic Committee, which distanced itself from him this month after he confronted Ritson's daughter with questions over whether Ritson's work for Ward constituted a conflict of interest.

“If Kim Ward wants to support, say, fracking, and Hempfield doesn't want it, how can he vote on the matter?” Colecchia said. “There is the opportunity for recusal, but the problem is that everything he does is affected by state grants, state funding and state policy.”

Ritson said there is no conflict between his role as a Ward staffer and what he wants to do as a supervisor because he is only an adviser to her, and Ward holds the final decision-making power for the larger 39th district that includes Hempfield.

“Sen. Ward answers to the people of her district. ... I make recommendations, and her decisions are her decisions,” Ritson said. “During the day, I help her represent all the citizens of the 39th district. All I'm looking to do is spend my nights helping Hempfield.”

Rob Caruso, executive director of the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission, said there is no inherent conflict in a staffer for the Legislature holding a local elected position, as long as neither office is used for personal pecuniary benefit. He and Ritson said other staffers in Harrisburg hold seats on local school and municipal boards.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.