Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

North Huntingdon driver apologizes after leading police on Route 30 chase

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 2:09 p.m.
Tracy Steele Painter
Tracy Steele Painter

Updated 29 minutes ago

A North Huntingdon man apologized after he allegedly led police on a car chase Saturday through a heavily populated area of the township and onto a farm, according to court papers.

Tracy Steele Painter, 54, was intoxicated when he tried to hit police pursuing him in Hahntown, not far from his home, authorities allege.

Painter was arraigned Wednesday on aggravated assault and related offenses. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $10,000 bail.

North Huntingdon officers were notified of an erratic driver traveling west on Route 30 at 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Patrolman Thomas Harris reported he recognized the license plate of a Honda Civic as belonging to Painter, who has had “past violent tendencies with law enforcement” he said in a criminal complaint.

Painter allegedly drove toward his Hahntown home, crossing over the center line of Main Street multiple times while police attempted a traffic stop. On Rose Street, he “drove his vehicle at two marked police units which had to move out of the way to avoid being hit,” Harris wrote in the complaint.

Painter allegedly drove off a dirt road and onto a farm, struck a fence and attempted to run from police.

“He said that he was sorry for running from us,” Harris wrote.

Police found an open can of Yuengling beer in the center console of his car and an empty bottle of Yukon Jack whiskey in the back seat, according to the complaint. Painter was taken to AHN Forbes Hospital for a blood test.

He is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence and agricultural trespass. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

An Oct. 18 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.