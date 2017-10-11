Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Murrysville officer breaks leg while trying to subdue suspect

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 1:27 p.m.

Two Murrysville police officers were injured Tuesday while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Patrolman Daniel Cox was knocked down and suffered a broken leg trying to subdue suspect David W. Vincett, 50, at a residence on the 5000 block of Cypress Drive. An unnamed officer was treated for a minor leg injury at a hospital and released, reports said.

Police Chief Thomas Seefeld said Cox is slated to undergo surgery on Thursday. The other injured officer returned to work Wednesday.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, officers were summoned to Vincett's residence at 4:34 p.m. to investigate reports of a domestic incident.

When they arrived, police reports said Vincett became agitated and combative with officers. Police said he had to be restrained with a Taser.

Reports said both officers were injured as they attempted to restrain Vincett.

Vincett was arraigned on two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment and single counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He was then transported to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation.

