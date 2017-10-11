Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Sewickley Township man wanted for brandishing handgun in robbery attempt

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 3:18 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

State police in Greensburg obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday for a Sewickley Township area man who allegedly threatened two teens with a handgun during a recent attempted robbery.

Zayne B. Balmer, 20, who police said has no current address, was in a vehicle with four juveniles Sunday when they stopped along Greenhills Road and spoke with a teenager along the road before driving away, Trooper Ty Smith reported.

Smith reported in an affidavit of probable cause that Balmer pointed a handgun out the window and “randomly” fired a shot as they left and told the unnamed driver he wanted to return to rob the teenager “to buy a pack of cigarettes.”

When the juvenile driver refused to pull over, witnesses reported Balmer pointed the gun at the back of the driver's head and threatened to shoot if he did not stop, Smith said.

The robbery victim then refused to give Balmer the $8 he had in his pocket, and Balmer and the teens again drove away when a passerby approached, Smith reported.

Rostraver District Judge Charles Christner signed a warrant against Balmer on charges of robbery, carrying firearms without a license. terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Balmer, who also has lived in Unity Township, is awaiting trial in Common Pleas Court for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after he was on the run for several days in July with Antonio J. Wilkins, 20, of Jeannette. The two were charged in a July 4 incident in West Newton with intentionally running over a pedestrian. Balmer has been free on $5,000 bail.

Balmer is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 130 pounds with strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information can contact state police at 724-832-3288.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.