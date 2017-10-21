Greensburg-based Laurel Legal Services marks 50 years of aiding indigent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tickets: Tickets are $50; purchase tickets at eventbrite.com by searching for Laurel Legal Services 50th Anniversary Celebration

Where: The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg

Without the help of Greensburg-based Laurel Legal Services, Katelyn Hendrickson may not have been able to secure a protection-from-abuse order after arriving at a Clarion County shelter last year.

She got hooked up with a legal advocate through the nonprofit and succeeded in securing the order.

“I would've tried to call lawyers, but I wouldn't have had the money,” said Hendrickson, of Punxsutawney. “They really helped me with getting the process started and then going to the court.”

Laurel Legal Services is celebrating its 50th anniversary of helping low-income residents with civil matters while contending with decreasing state and federal funding. An initial version of President Trump's 2017-18 budget had cut the service's funding to zero, but money has since been restored, said Renee Williams, executive director.

Laurel Legal Services helps clients in six counties — Armstrong, Cambria, Clarion, Indiana, Jefferson and Westmoreland — on a $1.7 million budget funded mostly by government dollars, Williams said.

“We provide free civil legal services to indigent clients ... and domestic abuse victims,” she said. “If the funding got cut ... there's no mechanism we would have to make up for that.”

The organization will be having its first fundraiser Thursday.

The service was started by members of the community and Westmoreland Bar Association. Eligible civil matters include landlord-tenant issues, governmental benefits, emergency custody and domestic abuse cases. More than 2,000 cases are handled annually by 20 full- and part-time attorneys and other staff who represent clients and offer an explanation of legal situations by phone.

In 2015, about half of potential clients seeking help had to be turned away because of limited resources. That year, Laurel Legal handled cases for 2,658 people. A family of four qualifies if its annual income in 2016-17 was about $30,000.

“We're really trying to look at ways to maintain the level of services we've always provided,” Williams said. “Facing the justice system by yourself without a law degree, I imagine, is terrifying.”

Being able to help people out in what might be a scary time is vital, said attorney Matthew Schimizzi, board president.

“Our goal is to provide quality legal services to people who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford to hire an attorney,” he said.

For Minta Livengood of Saltsburg, Laurel Legal has been a life-saver a few times, beginning in 1977 with a landlord-tenant issue. For the next 25 years or so, she would direct countless others to the service for help.

“I kept my house, I kept my belongings,” Livengood said of the impact the nonprofit has had on her life. “I've raised my children throughout my life.”

Both Livengood and are client board member of the nonprofit, which means that they represents the interests of those who would be eligible for its services, which Hendrickson described as “invaluable.”

“I'm glad that Laurel Legal has the services they provide,” she said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.