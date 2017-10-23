Jeannette Council candidates tell their visions of bringing progress to city

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four candidates are running for two open seats on Jeannette council.

Incumbent Republicans Chuck Highlands, 77, and Gabriel Homan, 43, are being challenged by Democrats Ron Dinsmore, 75, and Nancy Peters, 70.

The candidates were asked to respond to three questions about their views of the city and the direction leaders should take. Here's what they said:

QUESTION: The city is seeking bids to learn more from area private hauling services about the costs of outsourcing garbage collection . The bids are due next week. If bids come back showing a lower cost to citizens, are you in favor of out-sourcing garbage collection?

Dinsmore: “I'm in favor of doing what's right for the City of Jeannette. You have to look at all aspects of it. I want to look at the numbers, then we'll make that decision.”

Homan: He said he's in favor “because it will provide more services for the city as a whole and it will eliminate future legacy costs for the taxpayers.”

Highlands: “Yes, I'm in favor of it. To save money for the city. It's not about jobs, it's about doing the best service to the taxpayers of the city.”

Peters: “I'd really like to see the sanitation department stay. These guys work hard. I'd just like to see us employ our own people here in the city.” However, she cautioned, “not knowing all the facts, I can't say for sure.”

QUESTION: If elected, what will you do to sustain positive progress and momentum in the city, if you believe that is what's occurring?

Dinsmore: He doesn't believe progress is occurring in the city and opposes its current $500,000 acquisition and demolition project, which is being funded by part of the $4 million proceeds of the 2015 sale of its sewage authority to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.

“We're putting a financial burden on the city to do all that. We should be liening the property to get that done. I don't call that progress right now.”

Instead, the city should move ahead by employing a full-time code enforcement officer and looking at infrastructure improvements, he said.

“To get new business in the city you need to clean it up. You clean it up with code enforcement.”

Homan: “I plan to continue working with county and state officials in any capacity that we can to help bring about revitalization and continue fighting for the demolition of the dilapidated properties.”

Highlands: “I would like to see everything that's in place stay in place. I'm pleased with what's going on.”

Peters: “I think there's some momentum in town” referring to the current demolition of the defunct Jeannette Glass factory and redevelopment of the former Monsour Medical Center site along Route 30. “You'd like to see some momentum grow in this town. I'd like to see the town really prosper.”

QUESTION: What do you think is the best use for the $4 million in proceeds from the sewage sale?

Dinsmore: “I want to see what we need. I think infrastructure's a good start. We need improvements in the city.”

Homan: Using a portion of it for demolishing dilapidated properties, having it available in savings for the city to use it as a loan to itself and saving it, all of which are things the city is currently doing.

“We are able to save ourselves a considerable amount of interest by taking a local from ourselves and paying it back to ourselves.”

“It looks very good on a balance sheet to have that revenue in the city in a capital gains account when it comes to being able to apply for anything that is through credit.”

Highlands: The best use is clearing blight through the demolition program and using it as a loan, when necessary, to the city, which can then be repaid, he said.

“I think it's good just to have it back as a cushion.”

Peters: “Not knowing all the specifics of what the city needs” she's not sure. “I do not want to make any promises. I'm just not in a position to do that.”

