Westmorelnad paratransit demands on rise, but manning vehicles an issue

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

National Express, which operates the paratransit system for the Westmoreland County Transit Authority, says it needs drivers for its small buses.

As demand for paratransit in Westmoreland County continues to rise, officials said there aren't enough drivers to operate the service that provides subsidized door-to-door transportation for senior citizens, low-income people and the handicapped.

County transit authority officials said the Westmoreland Go system, which accounts for about half of the agency's $10 million annual budget, has enough vehicles to operate the program. But as many as five or six small buses stay parked in the garage each day because no one is available to drive them.

“We can't get all of our vehicles on the road because there are not enough drivers,” transit authority Executive Director Alan Blahovec said.

The paratransit system is operated by National Express, a private transportation company that hires drivers and coordinates maintenance of the authority's fleet of 37 small, wheelchair-accessible buses as well as about 15 smaller vehicles owned by the company and used for the program.

Authority officials Thursday allocated a $625,000 state grant to purchase eight natural gas-fueled 12-seat buses for the paratransit program.

Filling the existing buses hasn't been a problem.

“We've reached a point with our service where we are at capacity,” said Meghan Yuhouse, the authority's director of operations.

Officials said the issue is finding enough qualified drivers for those vehicles.

Jerome Phillips, general manager for National Express in Westmoreland County, said his company has had plenty of applicants for the positions but not enough people meet qualifications. The qualifications are that drivers have no criminal record and a safe driving history.

Phillips estimated the company needs about 10 additional drivers to fully staff the paratransit system.

Applications to drive for the authority can be found on the National Express website .

The shortage has meant that fewer vehicles are dispatched teach day, leaving scheduling issues that have caused longer wait times for some trips.

“We have 100 to 150 over-bookings a day. We've reached critical levels. We are able to balance the schedule because of some daily cancellations, but sometimes we don't have any,” Yuhouse said.

Officials said that, so far, no potential riders have been turned away.

The additional buses will help increase the service's ability to handle more riders once drivers are recruited and put on the road.

Blahovec said those buses should be delivered and ready to use by February or March and bring the authority's paratransit fleet to 45 vehicles.

The authority also owns 41 larger buses used as part of its fixed-route service that operates regularly scheduled trips throughout the county and daily commuter runs into Pittsburgh.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.