Westmoreland

4 candidates seek 3 seats in Latrobe council race

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Incumbents Gerald Baldonieri and Christine Weller and fellow candidates Ralph Jenko and Jim Kelley bring varying perspectives to the Nov. 7 race for three seats on Latrobe's city council.

Baldonieri, who also serves as deputy mayor, is seeking his second four-year council term. Weller was appointed in September 2016 to a vacant seat that Jenko and Kelley both sought.

QUESTION: What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you address it?

Baldonieri: The opioid epidemic or drug problem. It touches so many of us. Nobody is immune from it, whether it's drugs or alcohol. We've got to make sure people are aware of it and where to get help. It's also supporting our police and their drug task force, to keep an eye out for (drug) activity in the area.

Jenko: The biggest challenge is the epidemic of drug abuse, and there's been a number of people saying we need more recreation, social clubs and activities. We also need to have jobs for our young people. We have a few big anchor companies, but the real engine needs to be the small businesses.

Kelley: Attracting business to our downtown area is always the biggest challenge. What I would try to do is make sure we have a viable master plan. Many years ago we were a specialty steel community. Over time, those enterprises moved further south to the Sunbelt. We need to find our identity and incorporate it into the master plan. We have to know what our strengths and our assets are so we can continue to grow.

Weller: In regard to the biggest challenges in the city, that will remain to be seen. As we know in life, things requiring attention occur daily. As those challenges arrive, I will be sure to tackle them with the utmost attention to detail.

QUESTION: What are the most effective steps council can take to enhance the quality of life for city residents?

Baldonieri: Right now we're looking at an (improved property maintenance) ordinance. We've been trying to get something to put more teeth behind the ordinance — to keep the city clean, keep it from being junked up by junk cars.

Jenko: Keeping the business district vibrant, keeping taxes low and supporting redevelopment of some of the housing communities in the area. We have nice things going on, and we need to continue that to attract people who want to come live in a small town.

Kelley: I think they're doing a lot of that now, through maintaining a good road system so people can travel safely. We've always been a strong supporter of recreation and continuing to provide good police protection and fire protection. We need to continue to provide good service in those areas at a reasonable cost.

Weller: Every topic addressed by council has the potential to enhance the quality of life for city residents. Effective steps for council would therefore be exploring all sides of a topic and conscientious decision-making.

QUESTION: What is your stance on the recently approved ordinance that ended the city's ban on all outdoor burning and allowed residents to have recreational fire pits?

Baldonieri: I'm definitely for the fire pits. I thought it would be nice to go outside and sit in the backyard and roast marshmallows. It's like with anything you do, you have to be careful and know what you're doing. You have to live with your neighbor.

Jenko: I think we're still in the testing phase with the fire pits. How many people are being inconvenienced and how many are enjoying the benefits? You're never going to please everyone. If we try something and there's a whole lot of negative feedback, then council needs to remediate that.

Kelley: We should keep an eye on (fire pits). If it does pose a problem, we need to take action. You can't always blend country living into city living.

Weller: I see many neighbors enjoying this pastime respectfully of others. With a community of over 8,000, we have had few complaints. Residents are remaining courteous and following the rules as outlined.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

