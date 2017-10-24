New Stanton mayoral candidates talk about growth, crime, the future

As New Stanton experiences development and implements a new comprehensive plan that lays out residents' hopes for the future, two mayoral candidates have their own takes on how the borough should evolve.

Democrat Scott Sistek, a longtime borough council member, is the office coordinator for the Westmoreland County Public Works Department.

Republican Ron Echard managed Westmoreland County's vehicle fleet before his retirement.

Both candidates were asked to respond to three questions about their race. Here's what they said:

Question: What should the mayor's role be in fostering continued commercial development in New Stanton?

Echard: “I think that he should be one of the primary people in trying to get people and new businesses into the area.”

Sistek: “He should be the face of New Stanton, to attract new businesses and try to maintain the businesses that are there, to try to search for new ideas, new developments and take on a role as a community leader.”

Question: What should be done to deter crime in the borough?

Echard: “Right now we are working with the state police. We've had inquiries about having a regional police department, but in the meantime I'd like to look into the possibility of having a crime watch program with the state police. In the end it's all going to be up to the people and what they want.”

Sistek: “We have twice looked into a police force, a regional police force, etc., and the last time we addressed this we had the state police come to the borough and speak to all of us. And pretty much they stated that they could handle everything that they needed to handle, and we did not have to look for any other type of enforcement.”

Question: With a new strategic plan recently completed, what are your hopes for the future of New Stanton?

Echard: “For the borough to grow in every way it can.”

Sistek: “I hope that the investment of the time and effort that the committee and all of us put into the plan that it will be a great tool for us to move forward and actually work out the details and make it a better place to live.”