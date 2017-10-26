Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland farms scare up extra income through 'agritainment'

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 9:15 a.m.
Jeremy Patzer of Washington Township and his son Mason work their way through the corn maze on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Gearhard Farms in Murrysille.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review

Jeremy Patzer of Washington Township carries his two-year-old son, Benjamin, through the corn maze on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Gearhard Farms in Murrysille.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review

Families map their way through the corn maze on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Gearhard Farms in Murrysille.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review

Cole Ohern (left) tosses a disk to his friends in a game of 'jackpot' on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Gearhard Farms in Murrysille.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review

Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jeff Johns, owner of Lonesome Valley Farms, in Mt. Pleasant Township,moves a load of gravel as he prepares for a busy Halloween weekend, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review

Saws swing and spin, while Jeff Johns, owner of Lonesome Valley Farms, in Mt. Pleasant Township, demonstrates the sawmill portion of his Valley of Terror haunted hayride, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review


Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review

The Valley of Terror at Lonesome Valley Farms, in Mt. Pleasant Township, part of the haunted hayride attraction, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Valley of Terror at Lonesome Valley Farms, in Mt. Pleasant Township, part of the haunted hayride attraction, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017.

Autumn is a time of transition on many farms, as final crops are harvested before winter arrives. Lonesome Valley Farms in Mt. Pleasant Township is among a select few that scare up extra revenue by transforming some acreage into attractions that offer chills and challenges. Jeff Johns and his wife, Denise, this weekend will complete their 30th season welcoming visitors to their homegrown Valley of Terror.

“It's a big part of our farming, as far as keeping things afloat — keeping the farm going and the family going,” Johns said of the seasonal venture that has grown from a hayride with actors providing shocks to now include a haunted house and barn filled with eerie special effects.

There also is a cornstalk maze covering more than 5 acres, a scare-free Pumpkin Patch Playland for younger children, food booths and a gift shop that help attract a few thousand visitors each year.

“It takes upward of 75 people to pull this thing off,” Johns said.

The supplemental enterprise began as a way to salvage some return from the farm after drought ravaged grain and hay crops.

“All these crops are drying up. There's nothing to mow and nothing to harvest, and that's how we got started in the hayride business,” Johns said. “It didn't make up for the lost crops, but it was a start.”

Whenever possible, the couple use materials and talent at hand to expand the attraction. Their son, Jeff Jr., has designed many of the effects, including a spinning “vortex” tunnel.

The family stretches their supplemental activities across several seasons. They offer horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides at the Overly's Country Christmas attraction next door. In spring, they combine a hayride with an Easter egg hunt.

With farm operations at the mercy of variable weather and market prices, side ventures are “something to fall back on, absolutely,” Johns said. “It has a lot to do with keeping the farm farming.”

A fall corn maze and hayrides similarly have been an important source of revenue since 2000 at Gearhard Farms near Murrysville.

Operating on weekends and other reserved times in September and October, “it makes as much in two months as the whole farm is bringing in for a year,” said owner Herb Gearhard.

He acknowledged production of hay, corn and other grain crops isn't at full capacity on the 150-acre spread since he works at a Pittsburgh-area steel mill.

Passages through the corn maze create an image seen from above that relates to a different theme each year.

“We've had local history themes and the 10-year anniversary of 9/11,” he said.

The Gearhards use hay bales to create a free mini maze for kids age 4 or younger and sell ingredients for s'mores that patrons can enjoy around a campfire.

Gearhard's wife, siblings and two children are among the dozen people needed to man the attraction, which attracted more than 3,500 last season.

The farm has been in use for more than 200 years. The fall “agritainment” venture keeps growing and younger family members are interested in adding farm-to-table vegetable crops.

“That's going to keep the farm here for another 100 years,” Gearhard said.

Chad's Corn Maze in Ligonier Township, the brainchild of construction worker Chad Cairns, is in its ninth season on a 3.5-acre section of his parents' Green Mead Farm — which features corn, hay and pumpkins.

“I figured I could have something to do and it would be a little extra income for the farm,” Cairns said of the maze, which sits next to his parents' pumpkin patch. “Both businesses piggyback off each other.”

He prepared for his venture by observing other established corn mazes and has added a different twist for his annually changing version — an image in mowed-down stalks that is drawn from a video for a popular country song.

This year, he incorporated elements from area “escape room” attractions. As patrons thread their way through the maze, he explained, they uncover clues at several stations and, if they crack a code, can unlock the maze's exit — an antique door transplanted from a nearby house.

Attendance this year already has exceeded 2,000. “I'm just tickled with how things are going,” Cairns said.

“We're beyond thankful for the weather and the amount of people that have come out to see us this year,” said his wife, Candace, who takes tickets. “People don't realize how much money goes into the maze through advertising and the corn to plant the field.

“About three or four years ago, we really started to make a profit. If the weather isn't good and we don't get the people, we run the risk of not hitting our goals.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

