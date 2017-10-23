Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Alex Hribal to plead guilty to 2014 knife attack at Franklin Regional

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 1:57 p.m.
Alex Hribal is led in to the Westmoreland County Courthouse in this photo taken on June 22, 2015.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Alex Hribal is led in to the Westmoreland County Courthouse on June 22, 2015. Hribal, 18, is charged as an adult with 21 counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault and a single count of possession of a weapon on school property in connection with an April 9, 2014, stabbing spree at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Alex Hribal is led in to the Westmoreland County Courthouse on June 22, 2015. Hribal, 18, is charged as an adult with 21 counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault and a single count of possession of a weapon on school property in connection with an April 9, 2014, stabbing spree at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville.

More than three years after he allegedly stabbed and slashed 20 students and a security guard at Franklin Regional High School with two kitchen knives, suspect Alex Hribal is expected to plead guilty Tuesday.

A staffer for Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani confirmed Monday that defense attorney Pat Thomassey indicated that Hribal will enter a general guilty plea.

Hribal, 20, of Murrysville, considered the plea option over the weekend, according to his attorney. Thomassey could not be reached for comment Monday.

District Attorney John Peck said he has been told about Hribal's intent to plea, although he reiterated there is no offer on the table from the prosecution that includes any specific sentence or the possibility that some charges would be dismissed.

“He rejected the offer we made,” Peck said Monday.

Last week, Peck said Hribal previously turned down a deal that would require him to serve 30 to 60 years in prison.

As part of a general guilty plea, it will be up to the judge to determine Hribal's sentence. Feliciani previously indicated he would not do that until after a pre-sentence investigation of Hribal is completed by the county probation department. That process typically takes about three months.

Hribal was arrested almost immediately after the April 9, 2014, attack in which investigators said he used two kitchen knives to attack students in a school hallway before classes. Several of the students were critically injured, but all survived.

Hribal, who was 16 at the time, was charged with 21 counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault, as well as one weapons offense for bringing knives on to school property.

Hribal unsuccessfully attempted to get his case transferred to juvenile court, which would have prohibited him from behind held in custody beyond his 21st birthday.

Hribal also failed in an attempt to plead guilty to mentally ill, which could have allowed him to spend a portion of his incarceration in a mental institution.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

