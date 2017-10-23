Mt. Pleasant man threatened officers responding to suspected overdose at bar, cops say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mt. Pleasant police allege a 59-year-old man became belligerent with first responders and threatened police officers who were summoned to a bar early Saturday to assist his girlfriend, who showed signs of a heroin overdose.

Clyde A. Newill of Mt. Pleasant Township was arrested by borough police at Gallagher's Pub on South Quarry Street about 12:55 a.m. Saturday after authorities were called to assist Newill's girlfriend, who other bar patrons feared had overdosed. The woman was unresponsive and showed signs of an overdose, police said.

Newill is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to disperse, reckless endangerment and public drunkenness.

When authorities arrived, Newill “was actively attempting to stop (the victim) from receiving emergency medical service treatment,” Patrolman Mike Stefko alleges in an affidavit of probable cause filed before Norvelt District Judge Roger Eckels.

“Mr. Newill was making statements to this officer that she's just drunk ... everyone is drunk at the bar,” Stefko wrote in court documents.

Stefko said the woman eventually was taken to an EMS unit where she received treatment. She refused further medical treatment and was not taken to a hospital, Stefko reported.

As officers began clearing the scene, they were told Newill was inside threatening several patrons with a pool stick, according to court documents. When police interceded, “Newill attempted to fight this officer and Officer (Nathan) Ellwood',” Stefko wrote.

Newill was then arrested. He was released from the county prison after posting $5,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing Nov. 2.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.