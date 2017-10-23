Greensburg man violates PFA, threatens others with a knife and throws pumpkins, police say
A Greensburg man was jailed Monday after state police said he violated a protection from abuse order and threatened others with a kitchen knife.
Troopers responded to Menock Manor Park in Hempfield at 9 p.m. Sunday and Conor James Sager, 24, attempted to run from police. Witnesses told police that Sager entered a home there “against the wishes of the residents” to get his belongings when he grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened a woman inside, according to court papers.
After Sager was pushed outside by one of the occupants, he allegedly threw pumpkins, shattering a vehicle windshield and breaking a window of a residence, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
His bail was set at $100,000 on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
A Nov. 3 preliminary hearing is set.