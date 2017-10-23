County workforce development director settles into new position

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ligonier resident Jane Heiple has begun her new role as director for the Westmoreland County Forum for Workforce Development, where she will work to connect business and education to help spur economic development.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Heiple to our organization,” said WCFWD Chairman and Franklin Regional School District Superintendent Gennaro Piraino Jr. in a release announcing Heiple's appointment. “The experience that Dr. Heiple brings in regard to workforce development and forging partnerships between business and education is very impressive. Her expertise will help the WCFWD address our regional workforce needs as we succeed in a new economy.”

Heiple is president of the Lyceum Group, an education management organization focused on project management, training and development, data analysis, research and evaluation. She is a former assistant professor at Penn State, a former adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon and has held positions with several other workforce development groups in the past.

“Dr. Heiple has direct experience working with the southwestern Pennsylvania business and industry community on multiple initiatives,” said Jim Smith, President and CEO of Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland. “She has had success working within the funding community, in particular with foundations, the private sector, and government.

“WCFWD is lucky to capture her expertise as we prepare students for successful careers in our region.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.