Mother of 6 sought to toil in 'background'

Helen Blasko's six children used to playfully ask her which of them was her favorite, and like a well-practiced mother, she had a perfect, diplomatic answer at the ready.

“She would always say her favorite was the one who needed her most at the time,” said her son David Blasko of Rostraver.

“It just seemed like you could always talk to her,” he said. “She was always there to listen.”

Helen R. Blasko of Ruffs Dale died Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, of natural causes. She was 92.

Mrs. Blasko was born June 26, 1925, in Wickhaven, Fayette County, to the late Steve Ceto Sr. and Julia Sylvia Ceto. Her father was a coal miner who emigrated from Hungary, and she grew up in a Smithton row house. She met her husband, Daniel, while both attended South Huntingdon High School.

“They were just the love of each others' lives,” said Mrs. Blasko's daughter Linda Ortmann of Columbia, Md., who said her mother would not have believed someone would write a story about her.

“She always wanted to be in the background. It's even a struggle to find a picture of her,” Ortmann said. “Because she was always the person taking the photo.”

Blasko and Ortmann both fondly recall the large garden their mother tended.

“We had an acre of property, and at least half of it was the garden,” Blasko said. “The youngest children, myself and Linda, we had to pitch in and wash half-gallon Mason jars for canning. Between tomatoes, pickles and food they bought in bulk from local farmers, it seemed like there was a special job for everyone.”

Ortmann said nothing in the Blasko house went to waste, and there was always something good coming from her mother's kitchen.

“One of the nicest things was coming home from school on bread-baking day,” Ortmann said. “We'd come home and the whole table would be filled with fresh-baked buns. That was the best day of the week.”

Mrs. Blasko was a member of Seven Dolors Roman Catholic Church in Yukon, and she frequently made Christmas ornaments and blankets as gifts for friends.

“She could make something out of nothing,” Ortmann said. “She quilted, she cooked, she made a lot of our clothes, as well as her own.”

As the second generation of an immigrant family, the Blaskos were not rich, but their children wouldn't have known from their birthday meals.

“That was our birthday treat,” Ortmann said. “We'd get our favorite meal. She made every one of us feel so special.”

Mrs. Blasko is survived by her husband, Daniel J. Blasko; three sons, Daniel S. Blasko and wife, Connie, of McMinnville, Ore., James P. Blasko and wife, Tina, of Bedford, and David J. Blasko, of Rostraver Township; two daughters, Cathy Stupar and husband Mark, of Jeannette, and Linda Ortmann and husband, Richard, of Columbia, Md.; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Beatty-Rich Funeral Home, 106 Main St. in Madison. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Seven Dolors Roman Catholic Church, 102 Center St. in Yukon, with interment to follow in the church's cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to the church, P.O. Box 308, Yukon, PA 15698.

