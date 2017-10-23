Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fall foliage fizzle: Blame it on warm, dry weather since September

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 4:39 p.m.
While optimal fall leaf viewing has come and gone, spots of color can be seen in the landscape from Laurel Summit State Park, in Beams Rocks, on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
While optimal fall leaf viewing has come and gone, spots of color can be seen in the landscape along Darlington Rector Road, in Ligonier Township, on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Warm, dry weather since September has put a damper on the annual fall foliage display in Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

But a cool-down that is predicted to continue as the week progresses finally could trigger some delayed color changes among area deciduous trees.

The leaves on many trees in the state's southwestern counties still are green while the colors that have emerged on others are spotty or muted, according to the state Bureau of Forestry's weekly foliage report for the period through Wednesday.

The report notes cooler August temperatures caused an initial early start of the color changes, but the transformation into a color-splashed landscape was halted by drought-like conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures throughout much of September and October.

According to the National Weather Service, the Pittsburgh region received slightly more than half an inch of rain in September, 2.53 inches less than normal. The average monthly temperature of 66.4 degrees was 2.3 degrees above normal. So far in October, precipitation is nearly an inch above normal, but the average monthly temperature sits at 62.6 degrees, 8.5 degrees above normal.

High temperatures in Westmoreland are expected to drop to the mid-50s by Thursday.

Tulip poplars, sassafras, birches and beeches are at peak color, but red and sugar maples were among tree species impacted by weather, according to the bureau.

While Mt. Davis in Somerset County is now past peak, trees on Chestnut Ridge and in areas west of the Laurel Highlands (including Allegheny and Washington counties) are expected to hit their peak by the coming weekend.

The bureau recommended the Pine Knob Overlook, the Quebec Run Wild Area, Wharton Furnace Road, Chalk Hill Road and Ohiopyle State Park as likely spots to enjoy the delayed colors.

Dr. Kim Steiner, professor of forest biology and director of The Arboretum at Penn State, said areas of central Pennsylvania were similarly affected by unseasonably warm, dry conditions.

“We've had some injury and just poor color as a result of the September drought,” he said of wooded areas near the university. “Some of the trees in our area got delayed. The red maples in our area haven't shown much color. They went from green to dull brown.”

Ann Nemenic, executive director of the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau, acknowledged that the seasonal display has fallen behind schedule in Westmoreland and Fayette counties. But, she said, “If you drive over the ridge into Somerset County, they are almost on track with where they've been in years past. The colors are more vibrant over there, with bright red and orange.”

The suspended color change has a silver lining, Nemenic said: Ohiopyle outfitters report the warm weather has spurred tourists to take part in outdoors excursions.

“We think it's absolutely extended the fall foliage season,” she said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

