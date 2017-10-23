Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Dad accused of selling drugs in Greensburg maternity ward has Nov. 9 court date

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 4:12 p.m.

A third adult who was inside a hospital room in the maternity ward at Excela Health Westmoreland last week where a newborn's father allegedly sold heroin told Greensburg police she did not notice anything suspicious, according to court documents.

Cody R. Hulse, 25, of Latrobe, was charged Friday with possession of heroin, possession and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children.

He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled on Nov. 9.

When officers confronted Hulse on Thursday in his girlfriend's room hours after the baby's birth, he admitted selling heroin to “several people” who visited him in the Greensburg hospital, according to the affidavit filed by Detective Sgt. John Swank. Police confiscated 34 stamp bags of heroin, four empty stamp bags and multiple hypodermic needles Hulse was carrying, police said.

Police said Hulse's girlfriend, the mother of his child, maintained that she did not know he was selling drugs from the room. The woman told detectives that she knew Hulse had a heroin problem “in the past.”

Swank also reported that he interviewed the baby's grandmother, who was in the room after her daughter gave birth.

“The grandmother also denied knowledge that Hulse had heroin in the room,” Swank wrote in court documents.

Officers were led to Hulse after a traffic stop on North Main Street before 7 p.m. Thursday, where people “had drug paraphernalia in plain view on the front seat,” Swank wrote.

Swank found several stamp bags of heroin labeled “Final Call” in a cigarette case in the center console.

The people in the vehicle, who have not been charged, told Swank they had just purchased the heroin in the hospital maternity ward from a man named Cody. Officers went to the hospital and arrested Hulse in the room.

“Hulse admitted he had heroin in his pocket and had delivered heroin to several persons who had visited the room,” Swank wrote in court papers.

Attempts to reach Hulse's relatives for comment on his arrest Monday were unsuccessful.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

