North Huntingdon Civil War veteran gets tombstone, military marker more than 125 years after his death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Captured in August 1864 by Confederate forces at Battle of Weldon Railroad near Petersburg, Va.

• Enlisted in 12th Pennsylvania Infantry in May 1861; later member of 190th Infantry

A Civil War soldier from North Huntingdon who spent 125 years in an unmarked grave now has a headstone and flag in time for Veterans Day, thanks to a discovery last year that he scrawled his name on a wall of a Virginia house near the battles of Bull Run.

"I was really shocked and surprised. I did not believe he was actually a soldier," Evelyn McKelvey, 83, of Las Vegas, said of learning that Adam McKelvey, the great-grandfather of her late husband, Robert McKelvey, fought in the Civil War.

His grave at Irwin Union Cemetery had no marker, and cemetery records did not list his military service, she said.

Evelyn McKelvey, who lived with her husband in Pitcairn before they moved to Las Vegas in 1998, said she did not learn until the summer 2016 that the Adam McKelvey who wrote his name and "Pennsylvania 190th Infantry" on the second floor wall of the Liberia Plantation house in Manassas, Va., was the same man.

Liberia Plantation was built in 1825 by the Weir family and was used by Union and Confederate armies during the Civil War, according to VisitManassas.org.

It served as a command post for Irvin McDowell, a Union general, during the Second Battle of Bull Run in August 1862. President Lincoln visited the two-story building, as did Confederate President Jefferson Davis, the visitor's bureau reports.

Pvt. McKelvey was a resident of the Jacktown Hill section of North Huntingdon when he enlisted in the Pennsylvania 12th Infantry Regiment, which mustered out of Washington County. He was part of the 190th regiment when Confederate troops captured him in August 1864 at the battle of Weldon Railroad near Petersburg, Va. He spent the remainder of the war in a notorious Confederate prison in Salisbury, N.C. He was discharged in June 1865 and died in 1891 at age 70.

Sometime while stationed around Manassas, McKelvey wrote his name in pencil on a second-story wall, said Liberia Plantation volunteer Margaret Binning. His name was "very, very faint" after layers of wallpaper were removed during reconstruction in 2016, she said.

McKelvey was one of about a dozen soldiers who wrote on the walls, Binning said.

"All of the soldiers (who wrote on the walls) were Yankees," said Binning, formerly of Pittsburgh's South Hills.

There is no way to know when the Union soldiers wrote on the walls, Binning said. McKelvey might have been at the Second Battle of Bull Run. It is more likely he was part of the Union forces that later guarded a nearby rail line, said Binning, of Warrenton, Va.

She was on a mission to contact families of soldiers who could be identified by their writing. Using the same ancestry website Evelyn McKelvey used in her genealogy research, Binning made contact.

While some families had little interest in learning about their Civil War ancestor, McKelvey "immediately was in" for finding out about Adam McKelvey, Binning said.

Evelyn McKelvey thought, however, it was another McKelvey who wrote his name on that wall.

"I told her, 'I am not convinced you have the right man,'" Evelyn McKelvey said.

It was not until McKelvey contacted the National Archives and Records Administration in College Park, Md., with his name and infantry unit that she was able to confirm that the Adam McKelvey who wrote his name on the wall of the plantation house was the Adam McKelvey buried in North Huntingdon.

"I could not believe it. My husband (who died in 2009) would have been pleased," Evelyn McKelvey said.

She then launched a mission to get her husband's great-grandfather recognized as a veteran. She contacted the American Legion Post in Irwin to request that a flag be placed on his grave for Veterans' Day. That letter was turned over to Don Kattic, former commander of the J. Howard Snyder Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 781 of North Huntingdon, because the VFW plants flags on veterans' graves in Irwin Union Cemetery.

"The best I thought I could do was to get a flag (for Veterans Day)," Evelyn McKelvey said.

Kattic, a Korean War veteran, went a step further.

"He (McKelvey) needed something more than a flag," Kattic said.

The former VFW commander contacted the National Cemetery Association in Quantico, Va., with McKelvey's service information in hopes of getting a government-issued tombstone.

"I just felt he deserved something. I felt bad. There was no (cemetery) marker, no flag," Kattic said.

With proof of military service in hand, the government approved the headstone, which is patterned after ones placed on Civil War soldiers' graves at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington, D.C., Kattic said. A metal "Grand Army of the Republic" marker also is planted at his grave.

The white headstone, with a shield carved in the stone, recognizes McKelvey's service in the 190th Pennsylvania Infantry. It was erected this summer, said Eric May, cemetery superintendent. He was not certain if the cemetery contains other Civil War veterans in unmarked graves.

"I was flabbergasted when I was told that he would get a tombstone," Evelyn McKelvey said.

By contacting McKelvey, Binning accomplished more than she had expected.

"It was pretty exciting to see he was getting a marker," Binning said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.