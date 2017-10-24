Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Election: Q&A with Unity supervisor candidates

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 11:06 a.m.
Paul McCommons
Paul McCommons
Ed Poponick
Ed Poponick

Updated 1 hour ago

Ed Poponick, the Democratic nominee, and Republican hopeful Paul T. McCommons will square off Nov. 7 in the race for a six-year term on the Unity board of supervisors. The winner will succeed Mike O'Barto, who is leaving the township board to seek a seat on the Greater Latrobe School Board.

Poponick wants to serve as a full-time roadmaster, making sure planned road projects stay “on the right track.” McCommons believes he could provide effective oversight of road maintenance without being a full-time township worker or drawing the related salary. He would rely on a crew foreman to handle day-to-day details.

QUESTION: What are your preferences for replacing the township public works building destroyed in a Sept. 24 arson?

Poponick: I'm going to be totally for rebuilding what we had before on the same spot. I think we should be centralized like we have since 2004. I want to see us get another building there, maybe even better.

McCommons: I don't know if I'd build one where everything is inside one building. You're putting all your eggs in one basket. It should have a fire retardant system in it.

QUESTION: If a state law is passed imposing a policing fee on local municipalities that lack their own force, how would you recommend the township proceed?

Poponick: I think the state police are excellent, and I know we can't have our own police force. It's way too costly. I'd like to sit down and talk with some of the police officials and other departments and see if anything is available as far as (regional) police coverage.

McCommons: Having a police department would cost us in the millions. It's not just hiring one or two people. Why should we pay police officers to patrol the state highway? That's the state's responsibility. Regionalization (of a municipal police force) doesn't really work that well; a lot are starting to fold.

QUESTION: The Greensburg YMCA has provided recreational programs for the township since the supervisors ended a partnership with the City of Latrobe and Greater Latrobe School District, concerned that Unity residents weren't getting enough value from it to warrant the township's financial contribution. Would you reconsider rejoining the partnership?

Poponick: I would like to see whatever is best for the township as far as recreation goes, maybe having a few more meetings to see what the options are and go from there.

McCommons: You just can't shut the door, whatever the reason was. Maybe there are some facilities we could be building in conjunction with one another rather than one standing by itself.

