Unity supervisors buy 8 trucks, find temporary homes for township vehicles, equipment

Unity's supervisors are leasing two buildings within a half-mile of each other to house vehicles and equipment owned and borrowed by the township — until they can replace the public works building near the municipal office that was lost to arson Sept. 24.

“We'll be there for a year,” Supervisors Chairman John Mylant said of the leased facilities. He said the township was unable to find a single space under roof to accommodate the vehicles that were saved from the fire, others on loan from neighboring municipalities and replacement trucks that have been ordered.

The fire remains under investigation by state police.

Subject to review and approval by its insurer, Cincinnati Insurance, the township will rent for up to a year:

• a former school bus garage on Route 981 south of Latrobe, from Mark Lands Inc.;

• a 9,800-square-foot building on Lloyd Avenue Extension that used to house a woodworking enterprise, from JKH Center Drive LLC.

Monthly rent was set at about $5,000 for each building. The supervisors weren't sure how much space they would use at the former bus garage.

Mylant said the township hopes to begin moving equipment into the two buildings this week.

“We want to make sure everything is set up first,” he said.

“No one has been in the bus garage for years,” Supervisor Michael O'Barto noted.

The supervisors ratified an agreement with Environmental Safety and Training, which has completed an environmental assessment of the fire-damaged building on Beatty County Road.

While officials have noted the building is considered to be unstable, no hazardous materials were found at the site, township Solicitor Gary Falatovich reported. He said the township will need to obtain approval from the state Department of Environmental Protection and seek bids for demolition of the structure, which could proceed before the end of November.

The supervisors want to reconstruct the public works building on its existing site and may consider making improvements on the design of the previous 2004 structure, Mylant said. By 2010, O'Barto said, the supervisors realized they should have constructed a larger building.

Because of changes in building regulations, the new public works facility must be fitted with a sprinkler system for fire suppression, Falatovich noted.

O'Barto said the township's public works crew should be involved in planning for the replacement building.

“The employees are going to be the ones working in the new garage,” he said. “We need their feedback.”

The supervisors agreed to buy seven 2017 International 7500 trucks from Tri-County Motors, with fitting of beds and attachments from Walsh Equipment, for a total price of

more than $1.2 million. They also bought a 2017 Ford F-550 truck and plow from Walsh for just over $77,000.

Unity is borrowing other trucks from Brush Valley Township in Indiana County, from Monroeville; and from Penn, Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant and Derry townships.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.