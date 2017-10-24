Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department seeks donors to adopt hydrants

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department is asking residents to donate $25 to “adopt a hydrant.”

Residents can choose which of the city's 324 hydrants they want to “adopt” through the voluntary program.

Each $25 adoption fee will pay for the purchase and installation of a high-visibility flag marker, which will allow firefighters to spot hydrants easily, even those covered in snow or overgrowth.

The department also asks adopters to keep an eye on their local hydrant, making sure it's clear of brush, debris and snow, and calling the fire department if the hydrant leaks or if the high-visibility marker is lost or damaged.

Hydrants in the city are painted different colors depending on their water capacity. The standard red hydrant can provide less than 500 gallons of water a minute. Those with orange caps can produce between 500-999 gallons, green caps 1000-1,500, and hydrants with blue caps can supply more than 1,500 gallons of water a minute.

Greensburg fire trucks can only carry 500 gallons of water, making working hydrants essential at fire scenes, according to the department.

The adoption form can be found on the department's website, gbgfire.org.

Further information is available by contacting Jimmy Fontanta at (724) 640-2690 or Rick Steele at greensburg794@comcast.net .