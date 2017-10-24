Halloween happenings
Updated 2 hours ago
WEDNESday, Oct. 25
• Jeannette Halloween parade, 7 p.m.
• Mt. Pleasant Halloween parade, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
• Jeannette trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
friday, Oct. 27
• Export Halloween parade, 7 p.m., registration begins at 5 p.m. at the fire hall on Washington Avenue. Treat bags and beverages will be supplied there afterward.
Saturday, Oct. 28
• Cook Township costume party and Halloween parade, 1 p.m., Community Center, Route 711, for children up to age 12. Treat bags, prizes, games and snacks. Details: 724-238-2630.
• Derry Halloween parade, 4 p.m., beginning at Grandview Elementary School and ending at the parking lot behind the Derry Area Middle and High schools. The event will include a Harvest Community Fest car cruise and trunk-or-treat. Trick-or-treat follows from 5-8 p.m.
• Irwin downtown businesses store trick-or-treat, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Participating retailers will have a paper jack-o-lantern hanging in the front windows. Halloween parade follows at 3 p.m. on Main Street.
• Latrobe Alliance Church trunk-or-treat, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 130 Kingston St., Unity
• Latrobe Halloween parade, 2-4 p.m., begin at Memorial Stadium and end at the city municipal building, where treats will be distributed. Trick-or-treat follows, 4-6 p.m.
• Murrysville Halloween parade, 10:30 a.m., participants will line up in the parking lot at Mother of Sorrows Church, 4202 Old William Penn Highway.
Sunday, Oct. 29
• Bolivar Halloween parade, 2 p.m., Old Bolivar Elementary School, Lincoln Street. Cash prizes will be awarded to winners and treats for costumed participants. Details: 724-676-4714. Trick-or treat follows, 4-6 p.m.
• Mt. Pleasant trick-or-treat, 2-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 31
• Delmont trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Export trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Greensburg Halloween parade, 5:30 p.m., Lynch Field, led by the Greensburg Salem High School band. All children in costume will receive treats at the end of the parade. Trick-or-treat will follow from 6-8 p.m.
• Hempfield trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Irwin trick-or-treat, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Ligonier trick-or-treat, 6-9 p.m.
• Murrysville trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• New Stanton trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• North Huntingdon trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Penn Township trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• South Greensburg Halloween parade, 5:30 p.m., begins at the corner of Broad Street and Huff Avenue. Trick-or-treat will follow, 6-8 p.m.
• Southwest Greensburg trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Unity Township trick-or-treat, 6-9 p.m.
• Youngwood Halloween parade, 6:30 p.m., begins at Christ United Methodist Church on Lincoln Street. Trick-or-treating will follow until 8:30 p.m.
— additions or corrections for this list should be sent to release@tribweb.com