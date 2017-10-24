Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Halloween happenings

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
Hiram Henriquez illustration of jack-o-lantern carved to spell 'Halloween.'
Updated 2 hours ago

WEDNESday, Oct. 25

• Jeannette Halloween parade, 7 p.m.

• Mt. Pleasant Halloween parade, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

• Jeannette trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

friday, Oct. 27

• Export Halloween parade, 7 p.m., registration begins at 5 p.m. at the fire hall on Washington Avenue. Treat bags and beverages will be supplied there afterward.

Saturday, Oct. 28

• Cook Township costume party and Halloween parade, 1 p.m., Community Center, Route 711, for children up to age 12. Treat bags, prizes, games and snacks. Details: 724-238-2630.

• Derry Halloween parade, 4 p.m., beginning at Grandview Elementary School and ending at the parking lot behind the Derry Area Middle and High schools. The event will include a Harvest Community Fest car cruise and trunk-or-treat. Trick-or-treat follows from 5-8 p.m.

• Irwin downtown businesses store trick-or-treat, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Participating retailers will have a paper jack-o-lantern hanging in the front windows. Halloween parade follows at 3 p.m. on Main Street.

• Latrobe Alliance Church trunk-or-treat, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 130 Kingston St., Unity

• Latrobe Halloween parade, 2-4 p.m., begin at Memorial Stadium and end at the city municipal building, where treats will be distributed. Trick-or-treat follows, 4-6 p.m.

• Murrysville Halloween parade, 10:30 a.m., participants will line up in the parking lot at Mother of Sorrows Church, 4202 Old William Penn Highway.

Sunday, Oct. 29

• Bolivar Halloween parade, 2 p.m., Old Bolivar Elementary School, Lincoln Street. Cash prizes will be awarded to winners and treats for costumed participants. Details: 724-676-4714. Trick-or treat follows, 4-6 p.m.

• Mt. Pleasant trick-or-treat, 2-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

• Delmont trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Export trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Greensburg Halloween parade, 5:30 p.m., Lynch Field, led by the Greensburg Salem High School band. All children in costume will receive treats at the end of the parade. Trick-or-treat will follow from 6-8 p.m.

• Hempfield trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Irwin trick-or-treat, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Ligonier trick-or-treat, 6-9 p.m.

• Murrysville trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• New Stanton trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• North Huntingdon trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Penn Township trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• South Greensburg Halloween parade, 5:30 p.m., begins at the corner of Broad Street and Huff Avenue. Trick-or-treat will follow, 6-8 p.m.

• Southwest Greensburg trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Unity Township trick-or-treat, 6-9 p.m.

• Youngwood Halloween parade, 6:30 p.m., begins at Christ United Methodist Church on Lincoln Street. Trick-or-treating will follow until 8:30 p.m.

— additions or corrections for this list should be sent to release@tribweb.com

