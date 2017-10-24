Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Video: Attorneys discuss Franklin Regional attacker Alex Hribal's guilty plea

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 11:45 a.m.

Updated 34 minutes ago

Defense attorney Patrick Thomassey and Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck discussed with media Tuesday a guilty plea entered by Franklin Regional school stabber Alex Hribal, 20.

Hribal pleaded guilty to all 43 felony counts against him including 21 charges each of attempted murder and aggravated assault for the April 9, 2014 attack in the high school hallway before classes. Twenty students and a security guard were injured.

Hribal's plea did not come as part of a deal for reduced time or with the promise of any charges to be dismissed. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Related Content
Franklin Regional stabbing rampage suspect Alex Hribal pleads guilty 
Trina Hribal quietly sat two rows behind as her son stood up, hands cuffed and legs shackled, and told a Westmoreland County judge that he ...
Franklin Regional stabbing rampage suspect Alex Hribal pleads guilty 
Trina Hribal quietly sat two rows behind as her son stood up, hands cuffed and legs shackled, and told a Westmoreland County judge that he ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.