California woman accused of scamming Greensburg company out of nearly $20K

A Fresno, Calif., woman is accused of scamming a Greensburg company out of nearly $20,000 through fake emails and a wire transfer.

Greensburg police charged Robin Hernandez, 59, with conspiracy, theft and unlawful use of a computer.

Hernandez conspired with “an unknown person” to take money from Overly Garage Door Co., Greensburg police Detective Charles Irvin alleged in court papers.

Company officials called police Aug. 3 and reported receiving three emails in an hour Aug. 1 from an email address purporting to be from the company's chief executive officer. The emails requested employees process a wire transfer for $19,900 to Hernandez's bank account, according to a criminal complaint.

Employees believed the request was payment for a new vendor and the money was sent. Authorities later determined the emails were fraudulent, Irvin said.

Police obtained surveillance footage from a California bank that showed Hernandez entering on June 12 and opening the account, according to the complaint.

When contacted Tuesday by the Tribune-Review, Hernandez denied the allegations and said she doesn't own a computer.

“I have been scammed,” she said. “I have been a victim of being scammed.”

Hernandez told investigators her purse had been stolen and that she opened the account in anticipation of a $10,000 loan from a friend, according to an affidavit. She has not been arraigned on the charges. A Nov. 30 preliminary hearing is set.

