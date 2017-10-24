4 Greensburg suspects charged with robbing pizza delivery man

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg police arrested four men who allegedly robbed a pizza delivery man at gunpoint during a drug deal Sunday night, court records state.

Duke Kayshaun Brown, 23; Andre Lamont Gibson, 26' Vidal Lemar Miles, 23; and Timothy Allen Moore, 27, all of Greensburg, went to a Harrison Avenue home to purchase marijuana around 10:30 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

At about the same time, a Domino's Pizza delivery man came to the same home with an order.

The men did not buy marijuana, police said. Instead, one of them threatened a resident of the home with a handgun, then pointed the gun at the delivery man and took an undisclosed amount of his money, according to police. The four men then drove off.

It is unclear from the affidavit which suspect held the gun.

Police interviewed the residents and later found and arrested Moore and Miles at Moore's home on Highland Avenue, the affidavit said.

Officers then found and arrested Brown and Gibson at Brown's home on Green Street. A silver car outside the residence matched the description of the vehicle used by the robbers. A search of the home turned up a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun, police said.

Brown, Gibson and Miles are each charged with robbery, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and three counts of conspiracy. Moore is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and four counts of conspiracy.

Gibson and Miles are in Westmoreland County Prison on $20,000 cash bail. Brown and Moore were released after each posting a $25,000 unsecured bond.

All four are scheduled to appear Nov. 9 for a preliminary hearing before District Judge James Albert.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.