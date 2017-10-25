Youngwood survey revives police department debate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Youngwood is asking its residents to share their opinions on a long-debated question: should the borough have its own police force?

The borough is distributing a survey, available at its website , asking residents to choose which of four options they prefer.

The first option is sticking with the status quo. Youngwood has relied on Pennsylvania State Police since dissolving its own police department in the 1980s due to cost concerns.

This currently costs the borough nothing, though Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed a $25 per capita fee for communities that rely on state police without providing their own police services. If enacted, this would cost the average Youngwood homeowner an additional $57-$65 a year in property taxes, according to the borough.

The second option on the survey is contracting police officers from neighboring municipalities for part-time patrols. This would cost the average Youngwood homeowner $110-$125 a year in property taxes, according to the borough.

Another possibility, creating a Youngwood Police Department, would cost the average homeowner about $250 a year in taxes, according to the borough.

Finally, the borough could create a regional police force with a neighboring municipality, like New Stanton or Hempfield. A cost estimate for this option was not provided.

Whether the borough of about 3,000 people should have a police department has been a perennial topic of debate for years .

About 50 people have responded to the survey so far, according to the borough.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.