Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Youngwood survey revives police department debate

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 11:27 a.m.
Traffic moves down Route 119 in Youngwood on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Traffic moves down Route 119 in Youngwood on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Updated 12 minutes ago

Youngwood is asking its residents to share their opinions on a long-debated question: should the borough have its own police force?

The borough is distributing a survey, available at its website , asking residents to choose which of four options they prefer.

The first option is sticking with the status quo. Youngwood has relied on Pennsylvania State Police since dissolving its own police department in the 1980s due to cost concerns.

This currently costs the borough nothing, though Gov. Tom Wolf has proposed a $25 per capita fee for communities that rely on state police without providing their own police services. If enacted, this would cost the average Youngwood homeowner an additional $57-$65 a year in property taxes, according to the borough.

The second option on the survey is contracting police officers from neighboring municipalities for part-time patrols. This would cost the average Youngwood homeowner $110-$125 a year in property taxes, according to the borough.

Another possibility, creating a Youngwood Police Department, would cost the average homeowner about $250 a year in taxes, according to the borough.

Finally, the borough could create a regional police force with a neighboring municipality, like New Stanton or Hempfield. A cost estimate for this option was not provided.

Whether the borough of about 3,000 people should have a police department has been a perennial topic of debate for years .

About 50 people have responded to the survey so far, according to the borough.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

Related Content
Youngwood officials hope to dedicate new clock by 2018
From the prominent placement of the clock at Courthouse Square in Greensburg to the well-known Pittsburgh refrain ­— "Meet me under the Kaufmann's ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.