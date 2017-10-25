Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Lutheran-Catholic event will mark 500th anniversary of Reformation

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 12:03 p.m.

Updated 41 minutes ago

Although not quite a celebration, Saturday's “Commemoration of Hope” at Saint Vincent College will mark the 500th anniversary of the Reformation by exploring points of agreement and division between Lutherans and Catholics.

The regional observance will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Fred Rogers Center and will conclude at 2:45 p.m. with a joint Lutheran-Catholic prayer service at Saint Vincent Basilica.

Registration for the speaker, lunch and workshops is closed, but the prayer service is free and open to the public.

The event concludes “From Conflict to Communion: Together in Hope,” the southwestern Pennsylvania observance of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. The year-long observance has been a project of the Roman Catholic dioceses of Greensburg and Pittsburgh, the Byzantine Catholic Archeparchy of Pittsburgh and the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

The bishops of each body released a letter in January encouraging their people to come together during the year of observance. Two previous events focused on repentance and thanksgiving.

Keynote speaker on Saturday will be Dr. John Borelli, special assistant to the president of Georgetown University and a consultor to the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue for 17 years.

Breakout sessions will explore the topics of “Prayer, Worship and Spiritual Ecumenism,” “Joint Witness and Service,” and “Life in Marriage, Family and Community.” Each will be led by a Lutheran and Catholic representative.

Presiding at the prayer service will be Bishop David Zubik of the Diocese of Pittsburgh and Lutheran Bishop Kurt Kusserow.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.