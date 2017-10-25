Lutheran-Catholic event will mark 500th anniversary of Reformation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Although not quite a celebration, Saturday's “Commemoration of Hope” at Saint Vincent College will mark the 500th anniversary of the Reformation by exploring points of agreement and division between Lutherans and Catholics.

The regional observance will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Fred Rogers Center and will conclude at 2:45 p.m. with a joint Lutheran-Catholic prayer service at Saint Vincent Basilica.

Registration for the speaker, lunch and workshops is closed, but the prayer service is free and open to the public.

The event concludes “From Conflict to Communion: Together in Hope,” the southwestern Pennsylvania observance of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. The year-long observance has been a project of the Roman Catholic dioceses of Greensburg and Pittsburgh, the Byzantine Catholic Archeparchy of Pittsburgh and the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

The bishops of each body released a letter in January encouraging their people to come together during the year of observance. Two previous events focused on repentance and thanksgiving.

Keynote speaker on Saturday will be Dr. John Borelli, special assistant to the president of Georgetown University and a consultor to the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue for 17 years.

Breakout sessions will explore the topics of “Prayer, Worship and Spiritual Ecumenism,” “Joint Witness and Service,” and “Life in Marriage, Family and Community.” Each will be led by a Lutheran and Catholic representative.

Presiding at the prayer service will be Bishop David Zubik of the Diocese of Pittsburgh and Lutheran Bishop Kurt Kusserow.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.