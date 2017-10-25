Cops: Greensburg woman stole $103,177 from victim's bank account

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Youngwood woman who suspected large amounts of money missing from a bank account discovered that $103,177 was stolen over the last year by a Greensburg woman who helped her pay bills, state police allege.

Lori A. Smith, 37, was arraigned before Youngwood District Judge Anthony Bompiani this week on charges of theft and access device fraud and released on $75,000 recognizance bond.

Trooper Benjamin Eaken reported in an affidavit of probable cause that the victim went to S&T Bank in July to meet with officials to question why a large sum was missing from a checking account she uses to pay bills.

“Lori Ann Smith's name was listed on all of the online withdrawals,” Eaken reported.

Eaken alleges the thefts began in July 2016 and continued until they were discovered this year.

In a recent interview with Eaken, Smith told troopers that she helped the victim, a woman over age 60, pay her bills.

“Smith related that the victim often would write her checks to help pay her bills ... but she started taking money about a year ago. (Smith) related that she would often log onto (the victim's bank) website for her (own) gas bill, and enter (the victim's) account information,” Eaken wrote.

Eaken said Smith admitted using the victim's account to pay her own bills without permission. She told troopers that she estimated she had stolen about $36,000, but the bank determined some $103,177 was taken.

Smith could not be reached for comment.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled Dec. 5 before Bompiani.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.