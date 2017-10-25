Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Appeal denied for Derry woman's ex-boyfriend, murderer

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Arthur Leroy Whitfield III.
Westmoreland County Prison
A Westmoreland County judge on Wednesday rejected the appeal of an Indiana County man serving life in prison for the 2013 shooting of his former girlfriend in Derry Township.

County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani ruled there was no basis to conclude that Arthur Leroy Whitfield III, 55, was coerced into pleading guilty last year and that his defense lawyers acted inappropriately during the case.

Whitfield pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for shooting Holly George, 36, eight times with a semiautomatic handgun Dec. 1, 2013.

George had a nine-year, off-and-on again relationship with Whitfield, who had recently ended their relationship, prosecutors said.

Police said Whitfield stormed into George's home and shot her dead in her bedroom as she watched “The Walking Dead” with her 15-year daughter. George's adult daughter and her two young children were in another room at the time of the shooting, police said.

During his plea hearing, Whitfield said he pleaded guilty because he shot George and wanted to spare her family from having to endure a trial.

In his appeal, which was initially filed without the help of a lawyer, Whitfield claimed assistant Public Defenders Chris Haidze and Joe Massaro coerced him to plead guilty.

Feliciani rejected that claim.

“Despite Mr. Whitfield's contention that trial counsel induced him to plead guilty due to his mental illness ... Mr. Whitfield was deemed competent to stand trial,” Feliciani wrote in a nine-page opinion.

The judge said Whitfield's comments during the hearing in which he offered an apology to George's family indicated that he had an understanding and an appreciation of his actions during the shooting.

