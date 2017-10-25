Assault on busboy at Greensburg sports bar lands Texas man in jail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Police arrested a 22-year-old Texas man for an alleged unprovoked assault on a busboy at a sports bar Tuesday.

Anthony E. Cisneros of Dallas was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness in connection with the incident at Dino's Sports Lounge along Towne Square Drive about 7:02 p.m.

The busboy told police he went into the restroom and saw Cisneros there spitting on the floor.

Patrolman Elliott Fejes said when the busboy went to the sink to wash his hands, Cisneros “walked up to him and began punching him in the face and knocked him to the floor.”

The busboy was able to flee the room and reported the incident to a manager, who phoned city police.

Fejes said when he arrived, the busboy had bruises and red welts on his forehead and right side of his face.

Police said Cisneros “was having trouble standing up and had a strong odor of alcohol” about him.

Fejes said Cisneros, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds, became combative when he was placed under arrest. It took multiple officers to place him in the patrol car, according to court documents.

District Judge James Albert ordered Cisneros held in the county prison after he failed to post $50,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.