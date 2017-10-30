Mt. Pleasant school board candidates talk taxes, school closure proposal, education quality

Three newcomers are challenging two incumbents for four seats on the Mt. Pleasant Area school board.

Directors Robert Gumbita Sr., 75, and Warren Leeder, 78, both want to retain their seats.

Newcomers Kimberly Grindle, 57; John Sarnese, 72; and Donald Seder, 50; are vying for the open four-year terms.Sarnese, Seder and Leeder are cross-filed on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

Gumbita won a Democratic nomination and Grindle was appointed for a Republican nomination.

Here's what they had to say about three issues in the district:

QUESTION: What do you think about a proposal to close Rumbaugh Elementary School shift other grades and boundaries?

Grindle: “I am totally opposed to it.”

At an October public hearing on the matter, “the district, the school board and the superintendent gave very little information. Just numbers here and there,” she said. Grindle is concerned about the proposal. “They haven't done any preliminary work and I find the proposal very lame at best.”

Gumbita: “A lot of these things that we're doing is not what board and administrators want to do, but it's because of the lack of funding from the state. I just get tired of putting the burden on the local taxpayer.”

“I'd like to really be able to lease Rumbaugh rather than be able to sell it ... so we have a steady stream of funds coming in from that.”

Leeder: “As it was presented, it seems like a good idea, but with new people coming in, nothing can be done until they take office. We can discuss and see how the new board feels about it.”

Sarnese: “We have to look at it to see what kind of savings it is and what kind of hardship it puts on the families. The new board will make that decision.”

Seder: “I understand there are financial concerns.” He wants to see a final financial figures before making a decision. “I think we have to look at the short-term savings, if there are savings. I think we have to look at, at least, the next five years.”

“We don't want to close a school and have to build” an addition on existing buildings in the future.

“Not only does that affect our students, but how does that affect our taxpayers?”

QUESTION: What do you see as an alternative to raising property taxes to make up for shortfalls as costs continue to rise?

Grindle: “That's one that I cannot answer until I'm elected and able to review the budget and where the money's going now.”

Gumbita: “It becomes more difficult. We have been doing more with less. We cut five teaching positions, we've cut back in every part of our budget ... without actually hurting students and cutting vital programs. I just think the state is failing miserably in properly funding education.”

Leeder: School districts are required to contribute to employee retirement funds, the costs for which are rising annually. “The legislature forgot to ask us if we wanted to have that and if we do, would we got ahead and put money in? That's wrong. That's like coming out with a new way to teach,” he said, referring to Common Core academic standards that were designed to establish consistent K-12 education.

“Let us decide what's good for our children. It's going to have to be cuts. We have to make cuts. We're going to have to.”

Sarnese: “We need to do more with less. We need to hold people accountable for what they're doing and looking at all employment and how we can streamline it.”

Seder: “I think we need to look internally for some of our cost savings.” The district needs to have foresight for what expenses might come up in the future and learn to use in a better way the resources it already has, he said.

“I think there's an opportunity to roll some of that ‘lean' mindset to how you approach some of these financial problems.”

QUESTION: Do you think students are getting a quality education in the district?

Grindle: “Yes, I do believe that the students receive a great education. Many of our students graduate and become professionals or masters at a trade. We do have a great teaching staff.”

Gumbita: He pointed to the successes of his four children and two grandchildren who graduated from Mt. Pleasant Area.

“Yes, they are, that's evident by the number of academic awards we've accumulated in probably the last 10 years. We have great students. We have a great teaching staff, also.”

Leeder: “I believe they would be getting a better education had the state” not opted into the Common Core standards. “We had to teach certain things certain ways, spend for new books, spend for whatever. We could've done better had they not stepped in our business, allowed teachers to decide what to do and how it's taught. They're taken out of it and so are we.”

Sarnese: “We graduate people that go on to be doctors, go on to be leaders in other communities. I think if you want a quality education, it's possible to get one at Mt. Pleasant.”

Seder: “Myself, yes. I do have concerns. I think we have a very good staff. I think our teachers are top-notch. I think there's an opportunity for the overall curriculum to be improved and meeting more of the needs of the students. I don't know if, as a district, we're truly meeting those needs.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.