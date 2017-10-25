Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

N. Irwin to get update on closed railroad bridge

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 7:42 p.m.

Three years after the state closed a 106-year-old bridge over railroad tracks in North Irwin, a public meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday at North Irwin Town Hill on Second Street to tell borough officials and residents about efforts to reopen it.

“We're going to get an update on what is happening. We want to know what will be the cost,” to the borough, Mayor Paul John McIntyre said.

Henry Fitz, Westmoreland County engineer, is expected to provide an update at the meeting, said Mary Swankler, borough manager-secretary.

North Irwin, the county and Norfolk Southern Corp., which owns the tracks, could share a five percent local match for the project.

The 140-foot bridge was closed in July 2014 because the structural steel columns were determined to be “critically deficient” during routine inspection. The bridge connects South Side Road with West Broadway Avenue.

Although the closed bridge “splits the borough,” McIntyre said it seems people have become accustomed to it and those living across the main part of town have less traffic in their neighborhood.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is involved in the process of repairing or replacing the bridge because it spans the tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, which is responsible for the substructure of the span. The county and state are responsible for the upper portions of the bridge.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

