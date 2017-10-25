Mt. Pleasant high school evacuated over carbon monoxide concerns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senor High School was evacuated Wednesday after concerns of possible elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the building, the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety said.

Mt. Pleasant area firefighters evacuated the building, where people were at a basketball practice and at the swimming pool, according to dispatches from firefighters at the scene. Firefighters checked for the gas in the gymnasium and locker rooms at the high school.

A public safety spokesman said fire departments were alerted at 6:10 p.m. after a student went to the Excela Frick Hospital emergency room in Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday with heightened levels of carbon monoxide in his body.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, tasteless and odorless gas; poisoning can cause brain damage and death. Some early symptoms are headaches, nausea and lethargy.

Additional information was not available.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.