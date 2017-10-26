Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Excela Latrobe gets $50,000 grant to improve energy efficiency

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 10:10 a.m.
A part of the healing garden at the Excela Hospital Latrobe facility on Wednesday, July 27, 2016.
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
A part of the healing garden at the Excela Hospital Latrobe facility on Wednesday, July 27, 2016.

Updated 2 hours ago

Excela Health Latrobe Hospital has received a $50,000 grant from the West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund to improve its levels of energy efficiency, the hospital said in a news release.

The grant will allow the hospital to install SkySpark analytics software that will monitor energy consumption trends over time, enabling the identification of abnormalities and consistently poor performance, the release said.

“Incorporating this software will assist our continuous improvement process and enable identification of new energy savings opportunities,” said Excela Health Facilities Director Dan Robison. “SkySpark is crucial to maintain and build upon Latrobe's previous onsite energy savings of 18 percent.”

Fault detection software like SkySpark can detect manual overrides of controls that would otherwise go unnoticed and allows engineers to check the status of equipment remotely, preventing the reversal of previously-achieved energy savings, the release said.

Excela Latrobe recently invested in HVAC system upgrades by equipping air handling units and related mechanical equipment with new digital controls and adjusting temperature and air flow set points to save energy.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

